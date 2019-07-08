Comptroller’s Office Launches Tennessee Tax Relief Program Portal

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has created a new interactive web
tool that provides important information about Tennessee’s Tax Relief
program.
The Tax Relief program began in 1973 and provides property tax relief
to qualifying low-income elderly and disabled homeowners, as well as
disabled veteran homeowners or their surviving spouses. In tax year
2018, more than $41 million dollars was appropriated by the General
Assembly to serve more than 140,000 homeowners across the state.
The new web portal combines important information with images and
interactive maps. The portal displays key data, eligibility
requirements, and local city and county contacts that will be helpful
for anyone interested in learning more about the program.
“The General Assembly has prioritized property tax relief payments for
Tennessee’s most vulnerable citizens and disabled veterans,” said
Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “This new web portal allows us to use
visual communication and interactive maps to share even more
information about this program.”
If you are interested in applying for tax relief in 2019, you can
apply with your county trustee after you receive your 2019 county
and/or city property tax bill. If your property is within city limits,
you may also contact your city collecting official to apply.
In Coffee County, you can call trustee John Marchesoni at 931-723-5128.
To view the Comptroller’s new Property Tax Relief portal, go to:
https://comptroller.tn.gov/off
If you suspect fraud, waste or abuse of public money in Tennessee,
call the Comptroller’s toll-free hotline at 800.232.5454, or file a
report online at:
http://www.comptroller.tn.gov/