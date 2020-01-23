Comptroller looking into Manchester alderman’s vote

According to a story from the Manchester Times, the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury is investigating an issue of a Manchester alderman casting a vote and participating in discussion where a conflict of interest may have been present.
Alderman Bill Nickels, who also serves as the city’s appointed vice mayor, voted on January 7 to replace Sequoyah Group (which served as the city’s insurance broker since 2015) and voted to replace them with Lester, Greene, McCord and Thoma. But Sequoyah Group ownership claims that Lester, Greene, McCord and Thoma actually owns a portion of Bill Nickels’ insurance agency – Nickels Insurance, which has an office location in downtown Manchester. According to Sequoyah Group ownership, Sequoyah was the lowest bidder of four possible bids.
According to the Manchester Times, Nickels responded that he voted and participated in the discussion because of his insurance knowledge.
Thunder Radio reached out to Mr. Nickels for response but has not received one at the time of this story.