Complete your Census online beginning Thursday, March 12

You can complete your 2020 Census online starting Thursday, March 12.
Simply click here to get started. You will be prompted to enter your unique Census code that will come to you in the mail. However, if you have not yet received your Census mail with your unique code, you can click the area that says “If you do not have an ID, click here.” At this point, you will be directed to fill out the Census by simply using your accurate street address as of April 1, 2020.
This is the first United States Census that is allowing for online self-response.
“You will receive a postcard invitation … a very basic general letter,” explained Tia Zanghi, relationship specialist with the US Census. “It has a unique code. You type that into the website and that’s how you can complete online. But you do not have to have that unique code. You can actually do it with just your address.
“We are hoping the more people self-respond online, the more accurate it will be.”
The website opens for response on March 12, and will close to responses on July 31. Census enumerators, commonly called “door knockers,” will begin going home to home on April 27th. Enumerators will not visit you at your home if you have already self responded online, over the phone or through the mail.
For anyone who does not respond online, they can call a phone number on their Census mail (which should be in mailboxes between March 12-20) to complete their Census, or send in the paper questionnaire, which will arrive later in March or early April for those who have not responded online or over the phone. The Census is nine questions.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about $675 billion in federal money will be distributed based on the census data compiled, meaning ensuring a complete count in Coffee County is a top priority for local officials. One separate study shows that for every person that goes uncounted in the Census, Coffee County will miss out on about $11,000 in federal money allocation over the next 10 years.
“This is a very important Census for Coffee County,” said Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell. “It is of utmost important that everyone is accounted for. This data and these results will have a direct impact in our community for the next 10 years.”
