Community fundraiser nets over $13k for Woodland Plaza fire

Organizers of the “Rebuild Benefit for Woodland Plaza” announced Tuesday (April 19) that their efforts have raised over $13,000 that have been distributed to four businesses that sustained fire and smoke damage.
A fire in March completely gutted and destroyed Greg Green Photography, Most Awesome Cleaning Company and Reese’s Genes Boutique. Toliver’s warehouse area suffered some fire and smoke damage, as well.
Headed up by Katy Bess and Misti Garrett with Snap Fitness, TWMA and Tri-Star Fitness in Manchester, along with Holly Peterson with Thunder Radio, multiple fundraising events were held on April 9. There was a 5K run/walk, silent auction and multiple businesses willing to donate portions of their proceeds from a shopping day on April 9. Out of that, a total of $13,195.28 was raised – enough to donate $3,298.82 to each of the four businesses mentioned to aid in their expenses and cover insurance and payroll gaps.
Reese’s Genes Boutique has already announced plans for a grand re-opening on Monday, May 2 at a new location – 104 E. Main St. in Manchester.