College Street breaks ground on school expansion

The much-awaited expansion project at College Street Elementary School has broken ground – with an official ceremony held Thursday morning.
The $4.1 million project will mean six new rooms for the school and a new cafeteria kitchen. The existing kitchen and cafeteria will be remodeled to flow together and expand seating.
Attending the ground-breaking ceremony were several members of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, along with the Manchester Board of Education, Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn and staff with Lashlee-Rich, the group overseeing the expansion project.
“There are many more good things to come,” Vaughn said to those gathered. “We have been working on this project for about 10 years. Our city has seen growth and our system is doing well.”
Vaughn added that the expansion ensures College Street will be able to serve the community for many years to come.
–Pictured below, builders, school board members, city aldermen and College Street administrators gather for a ceremonial ground-breaking photo Thursday. Photo by Josh Peterson, Thunder Radio.