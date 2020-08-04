Coffee Middle School, North Coffee Elementary to close for remainder of week due to COVID-19 concern

UPDATE, 5:05 P.M. AUG 4 – North Coffee Elementary School will also be closed for the remainder of the week (Aug. 5-7) due to COVID-19 related concerns, announced director of schools Dr. Charles Lawson.
Originally, it was announced that Coffee Co. Middle would be closed and no other schools would be affected. Lawson later announced the closure of North Coffee under similar circumstances.
All other schools in the district remain open.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Coffee County Schools is announcing the closure of Coffee County Middle School for the remainder of this week, August 5 through August 7. Director of Schools Dr. Charles Lawson confirmed the closure Tuesday afternoon.
“This decision was reached through an abundance of caution over COVID-19. Parents will be contacted directly if there is any reason for concern with an individual student,” Lawson said in a release.
According to Lawson, the staff will be working to prepare for the distribution of learning materials to students on Thursday and Friday so the curriculum can be started regardless of what should happen after this week. The middle school anticipates releasing information by noon on Wednesday, August 5, concerning when materials can be retrieved at the school. Thunder Radio will announce this information for the public.
“This closure does not affect any other school in the district,” Lawson explained. “All other schools for Coffee County Schools should be in session under normal hours. More information will be available by Friday, August 7, as the district continues to monitor the situation. We apologize for the lateness of this notice. These decisions are being made with the welfare of our students as our leading concern.”