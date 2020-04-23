Coffee Middle School preparing to collect items when social distancing relaxed

Coffee County Middle School principal Kim Aaron has released a statement to help parents and students understand the processes for ending this school year.
According to Aaron, the school will set dates and times for students to return library books, textbooks, uniforms and other school property and to allow students to pick up personal belongings when social distancing restrictions are eased.
She added that the yearbook was completed and will be shipped on schedule. However, student pick-up of yearbooks will not happen until restrictions are lifted. She also noted that spring photos will be ready for pickup at that time. She also clarified that grades will not be given for coursework that was assigned during distance learning over the past month.
Free news. Every morning
Sign up for Thunder Radio’s FREE daily newsletter to have the news emailed to your inbox every morning. Never miss an important story. Never pay for a subscription. Sign up today!