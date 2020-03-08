Coffee, Manchester, Tullahoma schools issue joint statement on Coronavirus

All three area school systems – Coffee County Schools, Manchester City Schools and Tullahoma City Schools – released a joint statement Friday afternoon concerning the coronavirus and steps being taken to prevent any potential spread. The statement is as follows:
According to Centers for Disease Control, there is currently no vaccine to prevent Coronavirus disease. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. It is important that we operate on a system of facts in cases such as this and not let fear or social media drive the discussion and decision-making process.
We are making concerted efforts with our custodial staffs each day to wipe down all furniture, door knobs and other areas with which students and teachers come in contact. It is also important for teachers and families to discuss basic hygiene practices with their students to prevent spread of germs in our schools. Here are some general helpful tips from the CDC we can utilize to help ensure personal health:
*Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
*If you are sick with flu symptoms, CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities.
*Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.
*Cough into the sleeve of your shirt or use tissues that are properly disposed of after use.
*Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.
*CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, such as coronavirus.
*Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of coronavirus to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings.
We will continue to closely monitor the situation.
