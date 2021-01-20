Coffee High School adding sidewalks to front circle thanks to help from local businesses

Coffee County Central High School is in the process of installing new sidewalks along the school’s “car rider circle” area all the way to Highway 55.
“We have noticed over the years that walkers diverge in every direction across campus as they leave the building at the end of the school day,” explained CHS principal Paul Parsley. “Overall, the new sidewalk should result in cleaner shoes for those walking on and off campus via the front side of the campus and give us a nicer looking campus entrance area.”
The project began on Jan. 18 and should be complete in about 8-10 work days, depending on weather.
The project is possible thanks to local businesses who donated money or labor to make it possible, according to Parsley. Donating to the project: Moran Brothers, Inc, Smyrna Ready Mix, Mid Tenn Turf, Turf Works and Coffee County Bank.