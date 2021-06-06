Coffee County’s New ICU at Unity Medical Center

Unity Medical Center, a leading facility in patient care, is announcing the addition of a brand-new Intensive Care Unit serving Coffee County and surrounding areas.
The ICU offers cutting-edge, life-saving technologies combined with creature comforts for both patients and their visitors. The 4-bed unit maintains the same personalized, high-quality care provided by all other departments within the facility. Patients can be admitted from the ER within the facility, or externally, as the new unit can accept transfers from surrounding areas to keep care close to home.
“We here at Unity Medical Center are proud to present our new intensive care unit. The newest addition to our campus is part of our efforts as a facility to invest in our community. The $1,000,000 unit offers the best technologies within the medical market and utilizes specially trained staff. Our highly-qualified nurses and 24-hour hospitalists are assisted by state-of-the-art hardware such as ventilators and heart monitors, and precisely delivered medications.”
UMC provides many advanced services to the Manchester area utilizing our highly trained staff that will be there with you every step of the way. Radiology and medical imaging, surgery, cardiology and pulmonary are only a small portion of the services that Unity Medical Center is proud to offer to the Manchester community.