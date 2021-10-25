Coffee County Young Sportsman Deer Rally is Saturday

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, sponsors and committee members would like to invite all eligible hunters (ages 6-16) who participate in the Statewide Young Sportsman Deer Hunt, to the 2021 Coffee County Young Sportsman Deer Rally. Admission is FREE for all events, including lunch starting at 10 a.m. Eligible hunters will be given one ticket for prize drawings upon registering at the entrance. The event is held at the Coffee County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9am-1pm
Successful hunters can check in their harvest at the event to be entered into an additional drawing. Vendors will be set up to exhibit the latest in hunting products. This is a non-profit event which all proceeds are used to conduct the Deer Rally.
If you would like more information or would like to support this youth event, please contact:
Tim Hancock 615-332-1944 Mason Russ 931-273-7171
Todd Watkins 931-273-9933 David Cleveland 931-58-7571