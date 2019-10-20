Coffee County Volleyball Captures District Title with Doubleheader Sweep on Thursday

Hosting the District 8AAA volleyball tournament on Thursday, the Coffee County Lady Raiders were looking for their 8th consecutive trip to the region tournament and their 2nd district title in the last 3 years. A straight set win in the semifinals over Franklin County accomplished the first goal. The Lady Raiders captured the second goal with a straight set win over Lincoln County.
In the finals, Coffee County dominated the play at the net and overcame 16 service errors to capture the win by set scores of 25-15, 25-19 and 25-21. Coffee County had a 38% hitting success rate as they hammered home 43 kills in the match. Coffee County also finished with 9 ½ blocks. Keri Munn and Kiya Ferrell each finished with 11 kills to lead the Lady Raiders. Kellie Hillis and Lexi Bryan each added 8 kills. Munn finished with 5 blocks and Hillis added 4. Amanda Mukai led the team in aces with 2 and assists with 25. Ferrell and Sarah West led the team in digs as each had 9.
In the semifinals, the Lady Raiders cruised to easy wins in their first 2 sets by set scores of 25-13 and 25-7. In the 3rd set, the Rebelettes rallied to lead most of the match. Coffee County fought off 4 set points to grab the set and the match by a set score of 28 to 26. The Lady Raiders finished with a remarkable 40 kills in the match led by Kiya Ferrell who had 11. Keri Munn added 10 kills. Ferrell and Munn both served up 2 aces. Lexi Bryan and Amanda Mukai led in aces as they each served up 3. Mukai led in assists with 16 while Bryan finished with 8 kills and a block. Keelie Hillis had a block and 10 assists for the Lady Raiders. Sarah West led Coffee County in digs with 7.
After the match, 4 members of the Lady Raiders were named to the All-District team. Keri Munn, Lexi Bryan and Kiya Ferrell were all named to the All-District team and Keelie Hillis was named the District 8AAA Most Valuable Player.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Murfreesboro on Tuesday for the Region 4AAA tournament at Siegel. Coffee County will match up against the District 7AAA runner-up Blackman. Opening serve is set for 5:30 PM.
Coach Andrew Taylor will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio.
