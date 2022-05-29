Coffee County Veterans will host Memorial Day Ceremony on May 30

PRESS RELEASE
Your Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) will again proudly host its
annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 30th, 2022 on Manchester Square.
The ceremony will commence at 11 AM.
The public, especially school-age children, are encouraged to attend and
learn that freedom is not free; that a dear price has been paid; and that
the liberties we enjoy should never be taken for granted.
Attendees are asked to bring a folding chair, as limited seating will be
available. There is no cost for attendance, and CCVA never solicits
donations at its events.
Additional details will be published once confirmed. Updated information can
also be found on the Coffee County Veterans Association Facebook page and
the VFW website, www.vfwpost10904.com <http://www.vfwpost10904.com>