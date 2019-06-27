County unemployment numbers in Tennessee show the unemployment rate decreased in four counties, increased in 90 and was unchanged in one county.
Coffee County’s unemployment rate went up from 2.6 in April to 2.9 percent in May. 780 people are currently unemployed in the county.
Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.2 percent, while Clay County had the highest at 5.4 percent.
Coffee County Unemployment Rate Up Slightly
