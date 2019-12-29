Coffee County unemployment numbers for Nov. released

Unemployment dropped in more than one-third of Tennessee’s 95 counties in November, according to newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).
Rates decreased in 38 counties, remained the same in 24 counties, and unemployment increased in 33 counties during the month.
The new data shows there are 91 counties across the state with rates less than 5 percent and only four counties with rates greater than 5 percent.
In Coffee County, the rate for November was 3.1 percent, which is up slightly from the 2.9 percent reported in October and the 3.0 percent reported in November of 2018.
Williamson County has the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.2 percent.
Davidson County has the second-lowest unemployment rate for the month at 2.3.
Cheatham and Rutherford counties both have a rate of 2.4 percent.
Clay County experienced an increase in unemployment, giving the county the state’s highest unemployment rate. Its rate jumped from 5.2 percent in October to 5.9 percent in November.