Coffee County under Winter Storm Watch

Coffee County and all of Middle Tennessee has been placed under a Winter Storm Watch by the National Weather Service.
The watch is for Saturday night into Sunday.
Here are the bullet points for this watch offered by NWS:
* A major winter storm will cause significant impacts from the Midwest down to the Tennessee Valley, then up the east coast. * Significant snow accumulations are expected across all of Middle Tennessee.* Travel will become very difficult, maybe impossible in some areas.* Over the next 24-36 hours, the WATCH (get set!) will be updated to become an ADVISORY or WARNING (here we go!) as final forecast adjustments are made. We are very confident that snow will blanket the area. Exact amounts are not certain, but our latest forecast calls for 3 to 6 inches for most areas. Localized heavy bands of snow could cause some spots to have more than 6 inches. Generally lower amounts are expected down along the Alabama border and in the far northwest near Land Between the Lakes. This snow total forecast will certainly be adjusted and updated, but everyone should get ready for major travel disruptions. A few other notes: some sleet or freezing rain may be in the mix, but we do not expect big problems with ice. The transition from rain to snow will occur after 6 PM Saturday evening, generally north to south through the night. The heaviest snow will fall Sunday morning. At that time, local heavy bands could dump 1-2 inches per hour. The snow is expected to taper off Sunday evening. Temperatures will be cold Sunday night through MLK Day, so travel problems will linger.