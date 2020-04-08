Coffee County under enhanced risk of severe weather tonight

All of Middle Tennessee, including Coffee County, has been placed under an enhanced risk of severe weather for overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Outlying areas are under a slight risk of severe weather.
According to the US National Weather Service office in Nashville, potential severe weather will not reach Coffee County until late into the night, more specifically around 1-3 a.m. Expect damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes.
“Please treat Severe Thunderstorms Warnings in the same fashion you would a Tornado Warning,” NWS stated. “Winds blowing in a straight line versus those spinning around in a circle at 70 mph or more can do the same kind of damage. JUST TAKE SHELTER.”
This is a good time to review your severe weather plan with your family and identify a safe location in the lower level of your home, preferably away from windows. Mobile homes are not safe and occupants should have a plan to seek alternate shelter if weather becomes severe.
Have multiple ways to receive warnings, including NOAA weather radio, text alerts and other loud, audible alerts that will wake you from sleep.
Sign up for Thunder Radio FREE newsletter
You don’t have to have a paid subscription or “donate” to get quality, informative and accurate local news from Thunder Radio. Our daily news updates are free on the air, on our website and through our daily newsletter. Sign up today and we will send the news to your email inbox every morning to keep you informed. And NO JUNK MAIL!