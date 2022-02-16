Coffee County under enhanced risk for severe weather Thursday, NWS says

National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Middle Tennessee – including Coffee County – under an enhanced risk of severe weather on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The remainder of middle Tennessee is under a slight risk of severe weather.
Damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour and isolated tornadoes are possible with storms on Thursday. Timing for severe weather appears to be in the afternoon to evening hours.
In case of severe weather, stay tuned into Thunder Radio WMSR at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM and 106.7 FM for severe weather alerts. You can also download the Manchester Go Smartphone app (allow push notifications) for severe weather alerts.