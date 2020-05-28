Coffee County Tullahoma Health Dept. adjusts testing hours

The Coffee County Tullahoma Health Department has established new COVID-19 assessment site hours for county residents that feel they need to be tested.
Coffee County Tullahoma’s COVID-19 assessment site hours are now 8-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the department location at 615 Wilson Ave. in Tullahoma.
Coffee County residents who have concerns that they may have symptoms of COVID-19 can contact their local health department for assessment and testing. Test results may be available within 72 hours, depending on the volume of tests that the testing lab receives.
Coffee County residents can call the Coffee County Tullahoma Health Department at (931) 455-9369 between 8 A.M. and 4:30 P.M., Monday – Friday for testing availability.
For general information, Coffee County residents can call the South Central Regional COVID-19 Hotline at (931) 490-8312 between 8 A.M. and 4:30 P.M., Monday – Friday.
Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., CDT Monday – Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.
Additional information about Tennessee’s assessment sites is available for each county on the Tennessee Department of Health website at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.
There are many things Coffee County residents can do to reduce the impact of COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water (or alcohol-based hand rub) for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing or sneezing;
• Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands;
• Stay home when you are sick;
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue;
• Clean and disinfect objects (e.g., cell phone, computer) and high touch surfaces regularly;
• Practice social/physical distancing from others, be safer at home; and,
• Wear cloth facemasks or coverings in public.
All Tennesseans, especially those in high-risk populations, should take the following actions to reduce the possibility of getting sick with COVID-19:
• Keep space (at least 6’) between yourself and others;
• Limit your time in public to essential needs only, such as grocery trips, medical care, pharmacy needs or emergencies;
• When you are in public, avoid crowds as much as possible, and keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often;
• Avoid non-essential travel, especially on airlines and cruise ships; and,
• Stay home as much as possible to reduce your risk of being exposed.
Visit the Tennessee Department of Health online at www.tn.gov/health.