Coffee County to participate in Tennessee Tree Day in March

The Crimson Clover Master Gardener Association has partnered with the Tennessee Environmental Council to host Tennessee Tree Day in Coffee County on March 19 and 20.
This is a statewide event is led by the Tennessee Environmental Council and provides Tennesseans with trees to plant to enhance our state’s appearance and environment.
There will be 50,000 native bare-root tree-seedlings available in all 95 Tennessee counties during the weekend of March 19-20, 2021.
Bare-root seedlings range in size from 1 ft. to 3 ft. depending on species. The tree varieties include buttonbush, tulip poplar, sweet gum, red mulberry, wild plum, northern red oak, silky dogwood, short leaf pine, eastern redbud, white oak, and bald cypress. Trees can be ordered and paid for at the website https://tiny.utk.edu/tntreeday. The last day to order trees is March 7. The trees will be available to pick up at the UT-TSU Extension Office (1331 McArthur St., Manchester) on Friday, March 19 from 8-5 and Saturday, March 20 from 8-12.