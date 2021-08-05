Coffee County to host “Out of the Darkness” walk

Coffee County will host an “Out of the Darkness” walk to support suicide prevention.
“Out of the Darkness” is a national movement that has been around since 2004, holding hundreds of community walks across the country. These events help to create a platform where people can feel comfortable about opening up about their mental health. This movement encourages everyone to walk together to support each other and the ones that we have lost.
The Coffee County walk will take place on September 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Rotary Park. Registration is free and open to anyone wishing to attend. For more information, to register, or to donate, you can visit https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=7754