Coffee County to hold household hazardous waste collection April 23

Coffee County Rural Solid Waste and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will hold a household hazardous waste collection event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

The collection will be at 2180 Murfreesboro Hwy, Manchester, TN 37355.

This is your chance to dispose of hazardous household waste for free. You can dispose of leftover household chemicals, lawn and garden products and automotive materials that you’ve never known what to do with. Household waste is defined as corrosive, flammable, toxic or reactive materials used in your home, car or truck, garden and lawn that is unwanted or unusable.

Items to bring include:

drain openers

oven cleaners

wood cleaners and polishes

metal cleaners and polishes

toilet bowl cleaners

disinfectants

paint thinner

wood preservatives

paint strippers and rmovers

adhesives

fingernail polish removers

pool chemicals

photo processing chemcials

medicines and drugs

reactive materials

aerosols

compressed gas

mercury thermostats

mercury thermometers

fluorescent light bulbs

needles (in container)

lead

herbicides

pesticides

fungicides

fertilizers

fuel additives

grease and rust solvents

air conditioning refrigerants

starter fluids

body putty

coolants

carburetor cleaners

NO Medical or infectious waste (except needles in puncture-proof containers). No explosives, ammunition, radioactive waste including smoke detectors or any empty containers. Waste from non-household sources such as businesses and farms will be accepted by appointment only at 615-643-3170.

For additional information, call 931-723-5139.