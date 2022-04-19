Coffee County to hold household hazardous waste collection April 23

Coffee County Rural Solid Waste and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will hold a household hazardous waste collection event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
The collection will be at 2180 Murfreesboro Hwy, Manchester, TN 37355.
This is your chance to dispose of hazardous household waste for free. You can dispose of leftover household chemicals, lawn and garden products and automotive materials that you’ve never known what to do with. Household waste is defined as corrosive, flammable, toxic or reactive materials used in your home, card or truck, garden and lawn that is unwanted or unusable.
Items to bring include:
drain openers
oven cleaners
wood cleaners and polishes
metal cleaners and polishes
toilet bowl cleaners
disinfectants
paint thinner
wood preservatives
paint strippers and rmovers
adhesives
fingernail polish removers
pool chemicals
photo processing chemcials
medicines and drugs
reactive materials
aerosols
compressed gas
mercury thermostats
mercury thermometers
fluorescent light bulbs
needles (in container)
lead
herbicides
pesticides
fungicides
fertilizers
fuel additives
grease and rust solvents
air conditioning refrigerants
starter fluids
body putty
coolants
carburetor cleaners
NO Medical or infectious waste (except needles in puncture-proof containers). No explosives, ammunition, radioactive waste including smoke detectors or any empty containers. Waste from non-household sources such as businesses and farms will be accepted by appointment only at 615-643-3170.
For additional information, call 931-723-5139.