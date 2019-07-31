Coffee County Student Expo serves over 800 students

This past Saturday was the fifth annual Coffee County Student expo at Coffee County High School.
This year’s event served a record-breaking number of over 800 students. Most students received a backpack filled with school supplies, vouchers for new shoes, haircuts, commuity resources, personal hygiene and household items and many left with buggies full of free groceries.
Coordinator of family resources Taylor Rayfied said: “we express our sincerest gratitude to the Coffee County community for rising to the occasion putting the needs of children first. This event would not take place without your support.”