Coffee County Sheriff’s Dept. receives funding for new software

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has been approved funding for new software for the Coffee County Jail. The funding was approved on Thursday, June 4.
According to Sheriff Chad Partin, the department requested $56,000 from the capital projects fund for the system after a virus attack in April exploited weaknesses in the current system.
There will be an annual cost of $13,000 per year to operate the new software.
