Coffee County Sheriff’s Dept. asking for help locating stolen truck

Burglaries and theft cases continue to plague the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and other area law enforcement.
On Wednesday, Oct. 20, a 2002 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck was stolen from the Hillsboro area and authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate the vehicle. The truck appears to be dark blue in color with gray trim. See a photo below.
According to CCSD officials, this is the third vehicle reported stolen in the past two days – the other two have been recovered.
Just earlier this month approximately 30 vehicles were broken into in the New Union area.
Anyone with information about this stolen truck should contact CCSD investigator Brandon Reed at 931-728-3591.