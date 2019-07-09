Coffee County Sheriff’s Department warns of bond scam

We have a scam that you should be aware of. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department claims they have received several complaints from people stating they have received phone calls from personnel at the sheriff’s department asking for bond money for individuals that are in jail. The perpetrators are spoofing the sheriff department’s phone number to make it appear as if the call is actually coming from the sheriff’s department, but these are not actually sheriff’s department employees.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department will not call anyone asking for bond money for someone in jail, officials say. If you receive a call from someone stating they are with the sheriff’s department, tell them you will call them back, hang up the phone and call the Sheriff’s Department on the non-emergency line at 931-728-3591.