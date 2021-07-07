Coffee County Sheriff’s Department searches for missing child

Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is also looking for a missing child. Lucian Gavin was last seen on June 29th and is possibly in the company of Ashley Wald (biological mother), Chelsea Wald (aunt) or Kollyka Wald.
Lucian is 12-year-old white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5’5” and weighs 115 pounds.
During the investigation Investigators have learned the child was in the Jacksonville Florida area.
Any information regarding the child or any of these individuals please contact Investigator Brandon Reed (931)-570-4191 or call 1-800-TBI-FIND.