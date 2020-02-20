Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has person of interest in theft of car; asking for help

 We have an update to a story Thunder Radio news first brought to you earlier this week.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a stolen 2001 Audi Roadster. Investigators have released a photo of a pickup truck that appears to be blue in color (see photo below), stating that the driver of that truck is a person of interest in the theft of that Audi Roadster. Anyone having information about this theft should contact Coffee County Sheriff’s Department investigator Brandon Reed at 931-570-4191. A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case. 