Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin receives state award

Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin has been recognized by the Tennessee Peace Officers Training Commission (POST). He received the Dr. Jay P. Sellick award for outstanding service to the law enforcement profession in Tennessee.
Over the past few years, Partin has served as vice chairman and now serves as Chairman of the Tennessee POST Commission.
The Tennessee POST Commission currently oversees 19,000 law enforcement officers throughout the state and is responsible for developing and enforcing standards and training for all local officers.
The P.O.S.T. Commission is comprised of 15 members that include local law enforcement, legislators, and Tennessee Citizens who are not connected with law enforcement.