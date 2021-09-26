Coffee County sees more child abuse cases compared to other counties

By Joyce Prusak, Director of Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center
Coffee County sees more cases of child abuse compared to other counties in Tennessee.
The average rate of substantiated child abuse/neglect cases in Coffee County is significantly higher compared to the average rate of substantiated child abuse/neglect cases in Tennessee. Substantiated cases are unduplicated counts of child abuse and neglect cases for which sufficient evidence exists. For the period 1998-2020, the average rate for Tennessee is 6.6 percent, and the average rate for Coffee County is 9.8 percent, according to data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Center.
Rate is per 1,000 child population younger than age 18.
In Coffee County, every year, numbers of reported child abuse cases exceed 800. For 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, there were 896, 885, 859, 879 and 820 reported cases of child abuse, respectively. One case may reflect more than one child. So, 896 could mean over 1,000 children.
When children endure abuse, they often think, “I must be nothing if someone is doing that to me.” And that thought may stay with them all their life, if no one intervenes. Intervention is necessary to stop abuse and to provide therapy services, which help begin the healing process.
We must intervene.
While the high number of confirmed cases of child abuse in Coffee County is extremely concerning, the high number of reported cases is not necessarily and a negative.
Learn the red flags and report suspicions of child abuse. Often, children who disclose abuse are not believed and that may cause trauma that’s just as severe as the abuse itself. If a child reveals a traumatic experience, listen and assure that child that you believe him or her. Your support will show children they are more than “nothing,” they are our future – they are everything.
If you suspect abuse, call 1-877-237-0004. For more information, visit www.coffeecountycac.org.