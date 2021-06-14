Coffee County Schools want the public’s input on a new federal government funding

School districts across the nation are receiving additional funds from the federal government. This funding is known as “ESSER” and provides financial support to state and local educational agencies.
Coffee County Schools is wanting the public’s input on the additional ESSER 3.0 federal funding. Follow the link below to complete the survey. The survey will remain open until June 25, 2021.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc4XTJgx2iqpx9w-n0bIoQsQjL6GAXF8rehVU8-3XISP2CIyQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0&fbclid=IwAR3_AVWXHmVyRHJ_amWgy3Ene8dL9Obwl-tULDDFO81llCFBetmXXbWlnT8