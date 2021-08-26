Coffee County Schools to take 10 days off due to COVID concerns

Coffee County School System announced Thursday that it would be taking extra days off over the coming week to help alleviate COVID-19 concerns circulating within the system.
The school system will now be closing on Monday, Aug 30 through Wednesday, Sept. 1. This combined with already scheduled days off on Sept. 2 and 3 (Bonnaroo) and Sept. 6 (Labor Day) and two weekends, will give the system 10 consecutive days off in hopes of curbing spread of the COVID-19 virus among students.
In-season extra curricular activities such as sports will continue to happen as scheduled.
Thunder Radio News reached out to Manchester City Schools and we were told that, for now, city schools plans to continue ahead with normal schedule but they would continue to monitor COVID numbers very closely.
Below is the full statement from the county school system.
Due to COVID concerns, Coffee County Schools will be closed Monday – Wednesday, August 30, 31, and September 1. Combined with a scheduled teacher inservice on September 2, Bonnaroo Day on September 3, and Labor Day on September 6, students will report back to school on September 7. This closure is being made to allow students to be out of the buildings for ten consecutive days, the length of a typical quarantine or isolation period. Extracurricular student activities are being allowed to continue based upon the status of COVID spread within that particular group of students. Students and families should communicate with coaches, teachers, or advisors to ascertain any potential schedule changes for extracurricular activities. This decision was made in an attempt to provide our students with the most complete school experience possible. The district will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly. The parent/guardian of any student unable to return to school on September 7 due to COVID-related concerns should contact the school nurse.