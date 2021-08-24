Coffee County Schools look to hire more substitutes for the 2021-2022 school year

The Coffee County School System is in need of substitutes this year. For certified instructors, pay is $75 a day, and for non-certified instructors the pay is $60 a day.
You must be 18 or older to apply for this position.
Follow the link for the application: https://coffeecounty.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=6
You must print and fill out the employment packet and bring the completed packet to the Central Office.
If you have any questions, you are asked to call the Central Office at 931-723-5150.