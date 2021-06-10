Coffee County School’s to begin after school programs

Beginning in the 2021-2022 school year, Coffee County Schools will offer the Excellence After School Program at all elementary schools and the Coffee County Middle School. The Excellence program is an afterschool program that provides students-particularly students who are in need of improvement-with academic enrichment opportunities and support services to help them meet state and local standards in the core content areas. This program also incorporates state academic standards in a way that makes both teaching and learning fun.
The Excellence Program will begin September 7th, 2021 and run through May 19th, 2022, Monday through Thursday from 3:00 to 6:00pm, and is free to the students. Kindergarten through eighth grade students can apply to attend. The program will not operate on Fridays. The program will only operate when schools are in session. If schools are not in session for any reason or if schools dismiss early, the excellence program will not operate.
Admission paperwork will be sent home with your child at the beginning of the school year and is required to be filled out completely and turned in prior to your child attending the program.
The Excellence program is taking place of ESP. There will no longer be ESP at any location in the district.
The school system is looking forward to a wonderful school year. If you ever have any questions or concerns, please contact your schools’ Excellence Site Director.