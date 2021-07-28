Coffee County Schools release statement regarding upcoming school year

Coffee County Schools will welcome students back into the classroom on August 2nd with their 2 hour day and August 4th with their first official full day of school.
With a new school year comes more recommendations to keep your child safe from Covid-19.
To reduce the spread, Coffee County Schools will practice the following precautions:
– Masks are recommended but not required.
– Every attempt will be made to social distance if space allows.
– Visitors will be allowed for educational purposes only, but some restrictions will be in place.
– Handwashing and sanitizing will still be strongly encouraged.
– Frequent cleaning of common areas will continue.
– Increased air flow and filtration will continue.
– Athletic events will continue to follow TSSAA protocols.
Coffee County Schools will continue to monitor the number of cases in the district and make decisions based on what is safest for students in classrooms. Coffee County Schools are excited for this upcoming school year.