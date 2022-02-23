Coffee County Schools Pre-K Registration starts in March

PreK Registration, as well as 3-and-4-year old screenings are fast approaching. These will take place in March for the 2022-2023 school year.
For Hillsboro and Deerfield Elementary School, screenings are 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
East Coffee and North Coffee Elementary screenings are 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.
For New Union and Hickerson Elementary schools, screenings are 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
You will need the following items to determine eligibility and to register for the PreK Program:
*Official Birth Certificate
*Social Security Card
*Proof of Income
*Proof of Residence
*Custody Documents
*Immunization Records
If you are unable to attend on your scheduled day, you may contact the school directly.
Deerfield: 931-570-2658
East Coffee 931-728-8627
Hickerson 931-393-3330
Hillsboro 931-596-2775
New Union 931-728-8434
North Coffee 931-723-8220
Coffee County Central office 931–723-5150.