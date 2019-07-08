Coffee County Schools officially hire Dr. Charles Lawson as director of schools

On Monday, the Coffee County School Board officially entered into a contract with Dr. Charles Lawson to become the next Director of Schools for Coffee County. The board held a work session to negotiate contract terms Monday afternoon, followed by a regularly scheduled school board meeting. The board voted unanimously to
enter into the contract with Lawson. His first day as the new director will be Wednesday, July the 10th. The three-year contract pays Lawson $115,000 per year to be the director of the school district, which includes the following schools: New Union elementary, North Coffee Elementary, East Coffee Elementary, Hillsboro Elementary, Deerfield Elementary, Hickerson Elementary,
Coffee County Middle School, Raider Academy, Koss Center alternative school and Coffee County Central High School.
Lawson is a native of Hillsboro and a 1989 graduate of Coffee County High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science from MTSU, Masters and EDS in administration from Tennessee Tech and his PHD from from University of the Cumberlands. He brings 16 total years of teaching experience, with stops in Idaho, Alaska and Tennessee.
His most recent stop as the principal at East Middle School in Tullahoma.
Lawson takes over for Dr. LaDonna McFall, who served as director of schools from 2012 through June of this year.
She took a position as director of schools in Roane County after opting not to pursue a contract extension in Coffee County. Joe Pedigo served as interim director during the transition.