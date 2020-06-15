Coffee County Schools now offering online registration

Coffee County Schools is pleased to announce the implementation of online registration. Online registration allows parents to save time and reduce paperwork. Overall registration time should be much shorter by following the prompts for online registration. Hard copies of some documents are still required but may also be uploaded. These include but not limited to birth certificate, immunization proof, two proofs of legal residency in Coffee County, and custodial documents if necessary. Online registration is divided into new parents to the district and existing parents.
Parents of incoming Kindergarten students are required to complete online registration at your zoned school on August 3. 2020. If your child attended Pre-K in Coffee County Schools last year, then you will be considered an existing parent.
Our student information system is hosted through Synergy. Synergy has a platform called ParentVUE. Through ParentVUE, parents can access certain information about their child such as grades and attendance. Many parents have already created a ParentVUE account. If not, the process is simple. Parents who have never accessed ParentVUE will use the activation key letter sent with final report cards in May and follow the instructions. The URL for Coffee County Schools’ ParentVUE is https://psv-coffee.tnk12.gov/COF/PXP2_Login_parent.aspx . An app is also available for download via I-phone or Android by searching ‘ParentVUE’.
Beginning July 1, 2020, existing parents with an activated account will be able to access ParentVUE for the purpose of reviewing and updating student information and to complete new academic year forms and acknowledgements by logging in and clicking Online Registration near the Logout button at the top of the page. On the next page, click Begin New Registration and follow the prompts. This process must be completed before advancing to the familiar ParentVUE screen. If you are an existing parent with returning students, have not activated your account, and have misplaced the activation key letter, then email olr@k12coffee.net for assistance.
New parents to Coffee County Schools will access the Online Registration Account Access Screen via the following URL: https://psv-coffee.tnk12.gov/COF/PXP2_OEN_Login.aspx . Users will select “more options” and then click “create new account”. Complete the next step prompts by entering required information. A confirmation email will then be sent to the email account entered. The parent will follow the instructions to complete the entire process. After submitting the completed registration, the district will review all registration information. Parents will be contacted if more information is required. Supporting documentation can be uploaded to the system or brought to the school in person. Enrollment is not complete until all enrollment requirements are satisfied.
Look for detailed guideline documents and live links to the sites listed above beginning July 1 at www.coffeecountyschools.com to assist with the process whether new to our district or an existing parent in our district.