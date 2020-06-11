Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County Schools name new family resource coordinator

Coffee County School system announced Thursday that it has hired Carrie Davis as the Family Resource Coordinator in the student support services department. Davis takes over for Taylor Rayfield, who left the system to take a position with the Tennessee State Department of Education.

“Carrie’s past education work experience and community connections will benefit us greatly in this position. We are excited Carrie is joining Team Coffee,” the school system said.

Thunder Radio has scheduled an interview to introduce Carrie to the community in the near future.