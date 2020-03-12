Coffee County Schools issue statement regarding operations, scheduling amid concerns

Coffee County School System – which includes New Union Elementary, Deerfield Elementary, East Coffee Elementary, North Coffee Elementary, Hillsboro Elementary, Hickerson Elementary, Coffee County Middle, Raider Academy, Koss Center and Central High School – released a new statement Thursday afternoon addressing parent concerns regarding the coronavirus. The statement is as follows:
“Coffee County Schools is working with the Department of Health to monitor the status of the coronavirus in Coffee County. We anticipate remaining in session and running a normal schedule. Should our status change, we will alert parents via local media, social media and NotifyMe. We are relying on the Department of Health and the Tennessee Department of Education for guidance through this process. If you desire further information on the status of public schools in Tennessee going forward, please contact the Tennessee Department of Education at 615-741-5158.”
Meanwhile, Tullahoma City Schools issued more information about it’s system in regards to coronavirus. You can see that information by clicking here.
