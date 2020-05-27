Coffee County Schools feeding program available through the summer

The Coffee County School system is continuing its summer feeding program for those who need meals.
Every Monday, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. you may pick up meals at Raider Academy. According to Carlan Cotten with Coffee County Schools, the system is handing out five breakfast meals and five lunch meals during that one distribution to help keep students fed at home through the summer months. The program is aimed toward Coffee County students under the age of 18.
Students do not have to be with adults when meals are picked up, according to Cotten. The program will take place every Monday through the summer up through July 20.
