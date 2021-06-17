Coffee County Schools begin a Virtual Academy for the 2021-2022 school year

About the Virtual Academy
Coffee County Schools will begin a Virtual Academy for the 2021-2022 school year. This will offer “select students a more flexible and convenient approach to learning.” The CCVA will use an educational program called Edgenuity. The coursework will be completed asynchronously by students who are interested in pursuing a Humanities course selection. The Virtual Academy will provide one-on-one teacher and student support, a distance learning orientation, and an on-site virtual lab. The mission of the Virtual Academy is to provide students who prefer the non-traditional education setting with the opportunity to decide on their own future academic achievement.
Leadership Team
The on-site Virtual Academy will be located at the Coffee County KOSS Center administered by Principal Jeff Johnson. The virtual lab will be available to students at this location should you need additional academic or technical support. Our coordinator, Betsy Phillips, and lab facilitator, Elizabeth Miller, will be available during school hours to collaborate with you, connect you with subject-specific teachers, and provide you with academic tools and resources to be successful in your virtual learning experience.
There are several requirements that students will be required to meet to be eligible for the Virtual Academy:
- 2.5 GPA
- 5 or fewer unexcused absences
- A successful distance learning record (determined by CCVA Leadership Team)
- Provide at least 3 teacher recommendations with an application
- Be willing to participate in a student/parent/CCVA interview
- Be willing to pursue a Humanities Course Path
For more information about the Coffee County Virtual Academy, visit the Coffee County Schools Website at www.coffeecountyschools.com, and click on the CCVA link on the homepage.
Student application: https://forms.gle/t7v6C9cssV6bmMzu7
Teacher recommendation: https://forms.gle/UW8pZUUiHkREokjt6