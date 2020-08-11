Coffee County School System to require masks beginning Wednesday, Aug. 12

Students, staff and faculty with Coffee County School System will be required to wear face coverings beginning Wednesday, Aug. 12. This move comes after a board meeting on Monday, Aug. 10 and also comes after the schools introduced the school year just a week ago with no mask requirements.
“Every effort is being made to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff.,” the school system said in a statement. “Should a parent feel that their child cannot attend school under this requirement, the district will try to accommodate those students under the parent-choice virtual option. Applications for the virtual option can be obtained at the Coffee County Schools central office in the Administrative Plaza. Coffee County Schools requests continued patience from our families and our community as we begin our school year in a safe and effective manner.”
Masks will be required of all employees, students, and visitors under the following conditions:
1. Masks shall be worn in all areas, including transportation, when individuals are not separated by at least six feet.
2. If distancing is greater than six feet, the use of masks is at the discretion of school system personnel (ex: bus drivers, teachers, administration).
3. Documentation will be required for mask medical exemptions.
4. Mask use during extracurricular activities will be under the guidance of the governing body, such as TSSAA.
According to the school system, these guidelines will be reviewed on a regular basis and continuance will be at the discretion of the Director of Schools.