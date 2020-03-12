Coffee County School system releases new statement concerning Coronavirus

Coffee County School System released a new statement on Thursday, addressing parent concerns regarding the Coronavirus. The statement is below:
“Coffee County Schools is working with the Department of Health to monitor the status of the coronavirus in Coffee County. We anticipate remaining in session and running a normal schedule. Should our status change, we will alert parents via local media, social media, and NotifyMe. We are relying on the Department of Health and the Tennessee Department of Education for guidance through this process. If you desire further information on the status of public schools in Tennessee going forward, please contact the Tennessee Department of Education at 615-741-5158.”
