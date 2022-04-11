Coffee County School board to meet Monday

Coffee County Schools Board of Education has a meeting set for 4:30 p.m Monday at the Board of Education building on McArthur St. Everyone is welcome to attend this public meeting. Agenda below:

Call to Order
II. Call for Intent
III. General Consent Items
(*If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.)

  1. Minutes from March 14, 2022 Board Meeting
  2. 1st Reading of Policies: 6.306, 6.206, 1.102
  3. Overnight Field Trip / CHS Girls Basketball / June 12 –June 14
  4. Overnight Field Trip / DECA / April 22 – April 27
  5. Use of Facilities /Top Gun / Kenneth Buchanan /Tues. & Thurs Waive Fee EC
  6. Use of Facilities / Top Gun / Ben Shemwell / April-May
  7. Use of Facilities/ Taylor – Cope /April 6,11,13,18,20,25,27 May 2,4,9,11,
    IV. Agenda Items
  8. Bonnaroo Agreement
  9. Calendar Change FY 2022-2023
  10. Calendar Change FY 2023-2024
  11. Surplus School Bus
  12. Surplus Clinical Furniture
  13. Bid CDW G Samsung TV
  14. Bid CDW G View Sonic Panel
  15. Bid CCCHS Softball / Baseball Bleachers
  16. Compensation Committee
    1) Supervisor Salary Schedule Adjustment
    2) Technology Support Specialist Work Calendar
    3) Soccer Field Maintenance Stipend
    4) Elementary Assistant Principals’ Work Calendar and Stipend Adjustment
    5) Align Finance Specialists to Pay Line
    6) Administrative Assistant to the Supervisor of Transportation from Clerical to Bookkeeper
    7) Central Office Receptionist Pay Line
    8) Adjustment of Attendance Secretaries’ Work Calendar
  17. General School Budget FY 2022-2023
  18. School Nutrition Budget FY 2022-2023
  19. Budget Update
    V. Items for Discussion
    VI. Committee Reports
    VII. Student Ambassador Report
    VIII. Director’s Report
  20. ESSER Update