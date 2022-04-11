Coffee County School board to meet Monday

Coffee County Schools Board of Education has a meeting set for 4:30 p.m Monday at the Board of Education building on McArthur St. Everyone is welcome to attend this public meeting. Agenda below:
Call to Order
II. Call for Intent
III. General Consent Items
(*If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.)
- Minutes from March 14, 2022 Board Meeting
- 1st Reading of Policies: 6.306, 6.206, 1.102
- Overnight Field Trip / CHS Girls Basketball / June 12 –June 14
- Overnight Field Trip / DECA / April 22 – April 27
- Use of Facilities /Top Gun / Kenneth Buchanan /Tues. & Thurs Waive Fee EC
- Use of Facilities / Top Gun / Ben Shemwell / April-May
- Use of Facilities/ Taylor – Cope /April 6,11,13,18,20,25,27 May 2,4,9,11,
IV. Agenda Items
- Bonnaroo Agreement
- Calendar Change FY 2022-2023
- Calendar Change FY 2023-2024
- Surplus School Bus
- Surplus Clinical Furniture
- Bid CDW G Samsung TV
- Bid CDW G View Sonic Panel
- Bid CCCHS Softball / Baseball Bleachers
- Compensation Committee
1) Supervisor Salary Schedule Adjustment
2) Technology Support Specialist Work Calendar
3) Soccer Field Maintenance Stipend
4) Elementary Assistant Principals’ Work Calendar and Stipend Adjustment
5) Align Finance Specialists to Pay Line
6) Administrative Assistant to the Supervisor of Transportation from Clerical to Bookkeeper
7) Central Office Receptionist Pay Line
8) Adjustment of Attendance Secretaries’ Work Calendar
- General School Budget FY 2022-2023
- School Nutrition Budget FY 2022-2023
- Budget Update
V. Items for Discussion
VI. Committee Reports
VII. Student Ambassador Report
VIII. Director’s Report
- ESSER Update