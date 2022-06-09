Coffee County School Board Meeting Agenda for Monday, June 13th

Coffee County School Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 13 at the board room: 1343 McArthur St. in Manchester. Everyone is welcome to attend.
AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Call for Intent
III. General Consent Items
(*If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.)
- Minutes from May 9, 2022, Board Meeting
- Final Reading of Policy 1.102, 6.206, 6.306
- Overnight Field Trip / FFA / July 19– July 21
- Use of Facilities / GRIT Baseball 11U / CCMS Softball Field
- Use of Facilities / GRIT Baseball 7U / CCMS Softball Field
IV. Action Items
- Board Meeting Dates FY 2022-2023
- School Fees FY 2022-2023
- Differentiated Pay Plan
- HVAC Bid / Carden-Jarrell / Home Side Locker Rooms
- Budget Update
V. Items for Discussion
VI. Committee Reports
VII. Student Ambassador Report
VIII. Director’s Report
- ESSER Update