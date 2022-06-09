Coffee County School Board Meeting Agenda for Monday, June 13th

Coffee County School Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 13 at the board room: 1343 McArthur St. in Manchester. Everyone is welcome to attend.

AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Call for Intent
III. General Consent Items
(*If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.)

  1. Minutes from May 9, 2022, Board Meeting
  2. Final Reading of Policy 1.102, 6.206, 6.306
  3. Overnight Field Trip / FFA / July 19– July 21
  4. Use of Facilities / GRIT Baseball 11U / CCMS Softball Field
  5. Use of Facilities / GRIT Baseball 7U / CCMS Softball Field
    IV. Action Items
  6. Board Meeting Dates FY 2022-2023
  7. School Fees FY 2022-2023
  8. Differentiated Pay Plan
  9. HVAC Bid / Carden-Jarrell / Home Side Locker Rooms
  10. Budget Update
    V. Items for Discussion
    VI. Committee Reports
    VII. Student Ambassador Report
    VIII. Director’s Report
  11. ESSER Update