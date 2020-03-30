Coffee County remains among best counties for 2020 Census response

Only three counties in the state of Tennessee have reached a 40-percent self-response rate for the 2020 United States Census.
Coffee County is one of those three.
As of Monday, March 30, Coffee County is tied for the second best Census self-response rate in the entire state of Tennessee, with at 41.1% response rate, tying with Loudon County. Moore County has the best response rates at 41.4%.
“This is a very important Census for Coffee County,” said Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell. “It is of utmost important that everyone is accounted for. This data and these results will have a direct impact in our community for the next 10 years.”
Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman also recognizes the importance of the 2020 Census on the Manchester community.
“We need all of our citizens to take time and fill in their Census – whether they do that online, over the phone or through the mail,” explained Norman. “We want to have the best self-response rate in the State, that should be our goal here. There are a lot of federal dollars attached to Census data. I’m glad to see our citizens our off to a very good start.”
Self-response is the rate at which county’s respond without having an enumerator (or a door knocker) come to visit. Those aren’t schedule to start until May – meaning if you have already completed your Census, you will not be visited by an enumerator. Coffee County’s self response rate for the last Census – 2010 – was 70%. Obviously the goal is to blow past that number.
Coffee County’s self response rate of 41.1% is ahead of the Tennessee response rate of 33.5 and the national rate of 33.1 percent.
Everyone is encouraged to respond to the Census online if they have internet access. The website to respond can be found by clicking here – responding takes mere minutes and you only need your street address to get started. Without internet access, respondents should pay close attention to their mailboxes and respond to the paper questionnaire or call the phone number provided. To respond by phone, you can call 1-800-354-7271.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about $675 billion in federal money will be distributed based on the census data compiled, meaning ensuring a complete count in Coffee County is a top priority for local officials. One separate study shows that for every person that goes uncounted in the Census, Coffee County will miss out on about $11,000 in federal money allocation over the next 10 years.