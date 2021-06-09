Coffee County ranked #24 for top 25 counties to raise a family in

Coffee County has been added to the top 25 counties to raise a family in Tennessee according to Stacker. Coffee County was ranked #24 in Tennessee. Items like average rent, top public schools, top private schools, and more went into deciding the list.
Population: 55,209
– Median home value: $141,900 (68% own)
– Median rent: $737 (32% rent)
– Median household income: $50,351
– Top public schools: New Union Elementary School (A-), Tullahoma High School (B+), Robert E. Lee Elementary School (B+)
– Top private schools: St. Paul the Apostle School (unavailable), Temple Baptist Christian School (unavailable), Tullahoma Christian Academy (unavailable)
– Top places to live: Manchester (B+), Tullahoma (B), New Union (B)
For the full list of all the ranked counties, visit https://stacker.com/stories/9654/best-counties-raise-family-tennessee.