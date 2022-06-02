Coffee County probation to host job / education fair June 24

Coffee County Probation office will be hosting a job / education fair on June 24.

Everyone in the community is welcome to attend – not just clients who are on probation.

The fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 24 at the justice center – located at 300 Hillsboro Blvd in the first floor courtroom.

Multiple agencies will be available, including:

Surge Staffing

Metro Industrial

Express Staffing

Randstad Staffing

Love Beauty School

Tennessee College of Applied Technolgoy

Local Veteran’s Representative

Adult Education.

Anyone with questions should contact Linda Baker at 931-723-3939 ext. 4.