Coffee County probation to host job / education fair June 24

Coffee County Probation office will be hosting a job / education fair on June 24.
Everyone in the community is welcome to attend – not just clients who are on probation.
The fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 24 at the justice center – located at 300 Hillsboro Blvd in the first floor courtroom.
Multiple agencies will be available, including:
Surge Staffing
Metro Industrial
Express Staffing
Randstad Staffing
Love Beauty School
Tennessee College of Applied Technolgoy
Local Veteran’s Representative
Adult Education.
Anyone with questions should contact Linda Baker at 931-723-3939 ext. 4.